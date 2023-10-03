Steamship Authority vessel damaged after hard docking in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — Officials announce a Steamship Authority vessel needs repairs after “hard docking” in Oak Bluffs on Monday.

According to the company the M/V Nantucket must be inspected by the Coast Guard before it can resume operations after sustaining minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The vessel is expected to be out of service for an unknown period of time on Tuesday morning until it can be repaired.

