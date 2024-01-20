Steamship Authority postpones summer vehicle reservation openings

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Steamship Authority is postponing summer vehicle reservation openings for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“Technical challenges experienced during the recent Head Start summer reservation openings for residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority is postponing the remainder of its summer vehicle reservation opening dates,” the Steamship Authority said in a statement.

The Head Start reservation period will continue through Monday as planned but the openings of the summer vehicle reservations scheduled for January 23, 2024, and January 30, 2024 will be postponed to a later date.

The delay will allow for a proper investigation and tests to be conducted, said SSA General Manager Robert B. Davis

“Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks performing multiple load tests of our reservation process and testing our waiting room product. That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for this week’s reservation openings,” Davis said.

The Steamship Authority did not say what the technical issues were.

“I want to be completely sure we have identified and addressed any remaining issues before we make the decision to open reservations,” Davis said. “These reservation opening days are the start of our customer’s summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible. We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

