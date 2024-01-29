‘Read a book, play Fortnite’: Worcester officials urge kids to stay home as winter storm brings snow

WORCESTER — Worcester Public Schools canceled classes and school activities for Monday as snow fell onto the region overnight and into the morning.

School officials made that announcement online and had some fun with it, telling students how they could use their snow day off.

“School will be cancelled and there is not a thing that you can do about it. So stay home, read a book for like 20 minutes and play Fortnite for 8 hours. It doesn’t really matter. Or go out and try to shovel your neighbors house, try to make a little dough,” Worcester Public Schools said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The roads were a major concern of both the city and school system heading into Monday morning. That includes Head Start and before and after school activities.

The snow continued to fall around 5 a.m. and Washington Square outside of Union Station has been busy all morning with plow and salt trucks driving through.

❄️☃️Worcester Public Schools Closed on Monday, January 29:



Due to the forecast and timing for accumulating snow, all Worcester Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 29.



Head Start and before- and after-school activities are also canceled. pic.twitter.com/ZYWWFmZCgT — Worcester Schools (@worcesterpublic) January 29, 2024

When you look around at the main roads, you’ll see no cars parked on the street.

Worcester put a parking ban in place on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Officials have not said when that parking ban ends.

Stay clear of plows and other trucks treating the roads, city officials are reminding local residents.

And they’re asking residents to clear snow off sidewalks, around fire hydrants, and in catch basins that are close to their property.

WRTA is also operating on snow routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

