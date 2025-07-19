State police searching for glider pilot following reported crash off Plum Island

NEWBURY — Several agencies are searching for a pilot of a hang glider after the small aircraft reportedly crashed off Plum Island Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police first received a report of a “small, fixed-wing object” crashing in the marshland near Newbury’s Plum Island around 8:30 a.m., an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Police believe the aircraft is a one-seat hang glider with a small engine in the rear.

The State Police Marine Unit, Drone Unit, Air Wing, and MSP Troopers are currently scouring the area to locate the craft and the operator.

The United States Coast Guard and Newbury Fire Department have also been notified and are assisting in the search.

Boston 25 News has a news crew headed to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group