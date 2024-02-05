State police: Route 1 in Danvers shut down amid shooting investigation involving barricaded suspect

DANVERS, Mass. — Part of Route 1 in Danvers is shut down Monday afternoon amid an investigation into a reported shooting at a trailer park, officials said.

Troopers and Danvers police officers are investigating the area of 98 Newbury Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police noted that the incident could involve a “likely armed” and barricaded suspect.

“We have shut down Route 1 in that area,” state police said in a post on X. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

Video from the scene showed Danvers police cruisers and ambulances gathered in the area along the side of the highway.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather more information.

No additional details were immediately available.

UPDATE--Initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect. We ask the public to avoid the area. This is a developing situation; more information to come when available. https://t.co/pA5OrgfGl6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

