State Police respond to Logan Airport for report of unruly passenger

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to Logan Airport Thursday night after receiving a report of an unruly passenger, an MSP spokesperson tells Boston 25.

Troopers received a report from the crew of a flight landing in Boston from Chicago-Midway around 8:45 p.m. for a female passenger who was being unruly, MSP says.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to gain more information.

On Monday, a landing flight at Logan needed to perform quick emergency maneuvers because there was already an aircraft on the runway.

“People on the plane gasped at the rapid pull-up and the roar of the engines as the rapid change in speed and trajectory pushed us backward into our seats and we saw the tarmac and land rapidly disappear under us,” a passenger told Boston 25 News. “Once we were back high in the sky circling, the pilot came on the loudspeaker and said something like, ‘The runway... uh... was not able to be cleared of planes in time for us... uh.... we had to pull up and will circle for a bit and land shortly.’”

