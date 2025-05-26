State Police: Peabody man arrested after speeding 120 mph in Ossipee

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Peabody man after he was driving over double the speed limit.

According to police, around 2:49 PM on Sunday, a State Trooper was patrolling Route 16 in Ossipee when he saw a black BMW driving at 120 miles per hour.

The trooper successfully conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 28-year-old Jacob Driscoll of Peabody, Massachusetts.

Driscoll was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation.

He was released on bail for personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Ossipee District Court on July 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

