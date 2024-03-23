State police: Man died from fall, not hit-and-run crash near Copley Square

BOSTON — A man who was found seriously injured on Friday morning from what police initially thought was a hit-and-run crash was the victim of a fall, state police say.

On Friday morning around 8:20, troopers responded to the ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound to the Prudential/ Copley Exit in Boston for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle that did not remain on scene.

Through investigation, troopers revealed that there was no evidence of a vehicle strike.

“Troopers observed a concrete ledge approximately 20 feet above the location where the man was found,” state police said in a release.

Further investigation revealed that there were items on the ledge including a sleeping bag and toiletries. This suggested that person had been living on the ledge.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead at Tufts Medical Center.

According to state police, a trauma surgeon who attempted to save the man’s life said that the injuries that the victim sustained were less likely caused by a motor vehicle strike and were more likely sustained from the impact created from an elevated fall.

The official cause and manner of the victim’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

