State police investigating shooting that shut down highway ramp in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — State police are investigating a shooting that shut down a highway ramp in Worcester.

Officers responded on the ramp from Interstate 290 west to Route 146 south for reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.

State police found the victim and helped transport them to the hospital.

Troopers also closed the ramp to investigate and reopened it around 5 a.m.

The condition of the person shot is not available, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

