State police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Portsmouth learned one person had died in the wreck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

In a statement posted on X around 10:30 a.m., state police announced that two lanes were closed in the area of Exit 3A in Greenland.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” state police said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

