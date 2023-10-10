State police identify driver killed in early morning crash on Route 495 in Plainville

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed during an early morning crash in Plainville Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 3:45 a.m. members of the Massachusetts State Police received calls for a vehicle on fire in the median of Route 495 South. Responding troopers found a 2008 BMW 328 located in several feet of water with flames leaping from the driver’s side.

The driver, Sage A. Woodward, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was found in the passenger side of the car facedown in several feet of water. Troopers were able to pull him out of the embankment with the help of two bystanders. Despite performing CPR until medics arrived, Woodward was pronounced deceased at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Taunton.

An initial investigation suggests the car struck a guardrail on the right side of the road, causing it to veer widely across the three lanes and into the median, according to State Police.

One trooper cut his hand during the operation and was also taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

The left and center lanes of the highway were closed for more than three hours as crews investigated the scene. The scene was cleared around 7:00 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Foxboro Barracks with help from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Troop H Detective Unit.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group