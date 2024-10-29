State Police grad arrested on drunk driving charges following crash that injured two, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury man is facing drunk driving charges after a crash Sunday night, according to police.

James Doran, 28, is facing charges including operating under the influence after a crash in the area of Main Street and Clark Road in Tewksbury late Sunday night.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Doran was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence (liquor) and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Lowell District Court on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance.

State Police confirm Doran is a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop (RTT) which graduated from the State Police Academy earlier this month. Officials say that new troopers complete a 12-month probationary period following graduation.

“Recognizing the serious nature of the charges, the Department placed Trooper Doran on administrative leave pending the outcome of a duty status hearing later this week,” a State Police spokesperson said in a statement.

He is scheduled to be back in court on December 6.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group