State police grad accused of Tewksbury OUI crash resigns from position, officials say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police trooper facing drunk driving charges after a crash in Tewksbury this past weekend has resigned from his post.

James Doran is ineligible to be reinstated following the resignation, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Doran, 28, of Tewksbury, was arrested after a two-car crash in the area of Main Street and Clark Road late Sunday night. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Doran was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Lowell District Court on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance.

State police say Doran is a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop which graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy earlier in October.

Officials say that new troopers complete a 12-month probationary period following graduation.

More information regarding Doran will also be provided to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission.

He is due back in court on December 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

