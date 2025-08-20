State police cruiser struck while working detail on I-93 in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — State police are investigating after a cruiser was struck while working a detail.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on I-93 south at I-95 in Canton.

The trooper requested EMS for the driver for non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper himself was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

State police wants to remind all drivers about the Commonwealth’s Move Over Law. The Law requires drivers to take action when approaching stationary emergency, maintenance, or recovery vehicles with flashing lights on highways. Drivers should proceed with due caution by reducing their speed and changing lanes safely away from the stationary vehicle whenever possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group