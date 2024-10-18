State police cruiser rolls over during chase in New Hampshire

SULLIVAN, NH — A New Hampshire state police trooper was able to avoid serious injury when her cruiser rolled over while chasing a suspect early Friday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m. Trooper Margaret Carey spotted a vehicle that Keene police had previously received reports of driving recklessly earlier that night.

Police say Carey turned around to try and stop the vehicle. As she turned on a curve just west of Centre Street in Sullivan, she lost control of her cruiser, causing it to roll over.

She received minor injuries and was able to exit the overturned cruiser on her own.

The vehicle she was pursuing was found by Keene police. Officers attempted to chase the fleeing car and but eventually the suspected vehicle crashed and the driver was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

