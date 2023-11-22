State Police adding extra patrols to deter drunk driving ahead of Thanksgiving

State Police and other law enforcement partners say they’re stepping up patrols on Wednesday to crack down on impaired drivers.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday” due to it being one of the heaviest drinking days of the year.

At a press conference in New Hampshire held Tuesday, Major James Bazzinotti and Captain Kathryn Downey, both of Troop A, spoke about making good decisions before getting behind the wheel on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving.

Each of the five field troops in the state will deploy additional patrols on the evening shift Wednesday night, according to officials.

“The saturation patrols will seek and interdict drivers who are impaired or engaged in other dangerous driving behaviors,” a State Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

