State officials: 700 wildfires already reported this year, some tips residents should keep in mind

Mass. — We’re coming up on yet another rainy weekend! You may be thinking, well, there is no way we could be in a drought, right? Well, we are, and state officials say residents should not let their guard down this wildfire season.

“Almost all of these fires are preventable,” Fire Program Coordinator Alex Belote from the Department of Conservation and Recreation tells Boston 25 News.

Last year, the state of Massachusetts saw an increase in wildfires; 14 red flag warnings were issued in November alone due to drought conditions. More than 660 wildfires tore through thousands of acres in this period, and hundreds of homes were also affected.

“Fire that were burning hundreds of acres that went on for days on end, so it was a learning experience I think for us here at DFS for the wildfire folks,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine tells Boston 25 News.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine says preps for this season started in early spring. This season, 700 wildfires have already been reported statewide for a total of 800 acres, according to state officials. State officials say most of them are due to human error.

Some tips to keep in mind:

Get rid of debris, dead leaves, and pine needles surrounding your home

Dispose of cigarette butts properly

Ashes from the grill should be put in a metal bucket, not thrown on the ground

“Cigarette butts. That’s another big one, we don’t want folks throwing their cigarette butts out the window when it’s dry out. We don’t want you doing that any time, but especially when it’s dry and that cigarette can land in the brush and starts another fire,” Davine tells Boston 25 News.

Keep in mind open burning has ended for the state. Officials also encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to their local fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group