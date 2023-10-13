State, local police say they’re vigilant and ready to respond to threats amid Israel violence

BOSTON — Police across the state are making their presence known, increasing patrols near Jewish institutions, after Hamas leaders called for a ‘day of rage’, asking Muslims to support its terrorist attack on Israel.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Thursday night that they “maintain constant vigilance and a consistently high state of readiness to rapidly respond to developing threats, critical incidents, and requests for assistance.”

State Police officials say the Fusion Center is in constant communication with local, federal, and international law enforcement partners regarding potential threats, while our Watch Center monitors incidents across the state and region 24/7.

This is to provide awareness to incident commanders and coordinate the deployment of State Police assets as needed.

These precautionary measures across the Commonwealth come days after the unruly violence broke out between Israel and Hamas terrorist group. Officials in Israel and Gaza have said thousands of people have died, including 27 Americans.

“At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists, but as ever, we remain vigilant,” state police said.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Thursday, that there is no specific or credible intelligence about a threat to the United States following the conflict going on between Israel and Hamas.

“We will continue to communicate with and advise our partners, including the ADL and other organizations of any potential threats. Additionally, we are prepared to support communities and educational institutions with protest and civil disorder response if needed,” state police said.

The Anti-Defamation League is also offering recommendations for communities to stay safe and they include:

Remaining aware and if at any time you feel threatened, contact the police

Avoid confrontation—don’t approach people protesting, distributing propaganda, or spraying graffiti and assume every interaction is being recorded

Institutions are advised to limit building access to one entrance/exit, keep doors locked, and don’t open them to people you don’t know.

While there are no known credible threats in the area, police are reminding people if they see something, say something.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

