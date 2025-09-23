State, local officials back at Gabriel House for inspection after deadly fire in July

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Attorneys representing victims and survivors walked through Gabriel House in Fall River as they continue to build their cases on Tuesday. This comes after a deadly fire claimed the lives of 10 people back in July.

Insurance company representatives, different manufacturers and OSHA officials were also some of the several agencies seen walking in and out of Gabriel House. Attorney Steven Sabra says it’s a three-day inspection that will dive deeper into the cause of the fire.

“Essentially trying to investigate the issue of cause and origin and also the issues of measurements of inside the building, exits, entrances,” said Steven Sabra.

Sabra represents the families of two people who passed away in the fire and three survivors. In August, a lawsuit was filed against the facility on behalf of three residents who claim they were injured in the flames. One of those survivors is Michael Pimentel. He was able to recover more of his personal items. “I’m really grateful to be alive and breathing, some people unfortunately are not,” said Pimentel.

Boston 25 obtained state inspection records – one from 2022 shows issues with record keeping, a missing annual safety review and missing physician evaluations. Attorney Bernadette Sabra says this inspection will help gather some more answers.

“The goal is to have a consolidated opportunity for all the interested parties to see the site in its post fire form before things are too touched and everything so that if there’s other experts that will be examining this and coming up with a report that they have this joint opportunity to see everything in its kind of original post fire state,” said Bernadette Sabra.

Boston 25 is told OSHA must complete a report within six months. It’s unclear how long reporting and analysis will take as the investigation continues.

