State investigators called to scene of fire at large Sudbury home

SUDBURY, Mass. — A large emergency response is underway after a massive Sudbury home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at 30 Goodmans Hill Road.

Aerial video showed multiple fire trucks at the scene as smoke billowed from the home.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been called to assist with the investigation, an official told Boston 25 News.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was home when the fire started or if anyone was injured.

A real estate listing indicated the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms over 9,253 square feet of space. The listing estimated the home’s value at $2,096,700.

There were no additional details immediately available.

