State health officials identify 12th human case of West Nile Virus

BOSTON — Health officials announced a twelfth human case of West Nile Virus in the Commonwealth on Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the individual is a man in his 50s and he was exposed to the virus in Essex County.

Risk levels for the virus in Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Manchester, Peabody, Salem, and Wenham have all been raised to “moderate” as a result.

“This has been an active year for mosquito-borne disease, including West Nile virus,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “The risk for disease will continue until the first hard frost, so we continue to recommend that people take steps to protect themselves.”

Last year, there were only six human cases of WNV and no animal cases. No animal cases have been detected this year.

Health Commissioner Goldstein recommends the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label.

Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

More information, including all West Nile Virus- and EEE-positive results can be found at this website or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group