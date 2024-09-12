State extends ambulance service to bridge patient gap after Carney Hospital closing

BOSTON — Nearly two weeks after Carney Hospital closed its doors permanently, an ambulance service is still keeping watch over the emergency department – providing care and transportation for patients who need it.

The hospital shut down on August 30 at 7 am. Ever since the state contracted Beauport Ambulance Service out of Gloucester to keep one truck on scene to help those unaware the facility is closed.

The ambulance service, originally contracted for just one week by the state’s health department, will now be on-site until Saturday.

The state and ambulance company cited an unexpected amount of traffic following the closing.

Kevin Rosado, Beauport’s director of operations, told Boston 25 Wednesday that the ambulance has received more than roughly 90 patients in need. 30 were transported by the ambulance to a nearby hospital. 60 decided to transport themselves to other health services.

Rosado added, “All 90-ish people had no clue the hospital was closed. Some of them are shocked, and some of them are surprised. My staff has done a great job of relaying information.”

Rosado told Boston 25 News it’s unclear if the state would further extend their two-week assistance.

He finished, “I think it gives a false hope if we continue to keep a truck there because people are going to know, ‘Ok, well if we can come here and get an ambulance instead of going to the hospital,’ at some point I think someone needs to rip the band aid off and stop services so people can know.”

Boston City Councilor John Fitzgerald is still fighting for a permanent health service in the neighborhood he represents.

“It just goes to show the need for healthcare at this location,” said Fitzgerald, citing the patient visits in September. “Dorchester sits as the most diverse and largest neighborhood.”

Those who live near the hospital have seen the patients coming and going from the ambulance over the past 11 days.

“It’s just crazy,” said neighbor Cheri Bowles. “There’s a lot of people that would come here after being shot, stabbed. People were just dying here, and without the hospital being open, it’s crazy!”

The city says they are still working to inform the community of the recent closure and the best options for healthcare in the future.

