Starbucks workers in Cambridge demand stronger contracts amid national protest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Starbucks baristas in Cambridge joined a nationwide rally on Tuesday, demanding better contracts and working conditions.

The rally is part of a larger movement by the Starbucks union, which is calling for improved staffing, better hours, increased pay, and on-the-job protections for baristas.

“We can’t be at work if we can’t pay our rent, pay our bills,” said Sylvie Tetzner, a former barista. “We need pay that’s equal to our needs as baristas in this city.”

The Cambridge store was one of many across 35 cities participating in the picketing efforts. Baristas are pushing for changes in response to the high cost of living in areas like Boston.

Last month, Starbucks closed hundreds of stores nationwide, including 20 in Massachusetts. The closures are part of the company’s billion-dollar turnaround plan, according to the Starbucks CEO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group