Staff member of Massachusetts Firefighting Academy seriously hurt after fall

STOW, Mass. — A staff member at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a fall at the academy’s Burn Building on its campus in Stow.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. as the staff member was preparing for the upcoming recruit training.

Academy personnel—many of whom are trained EMTs and paramedics—immediately rendered medical aid and called 9-1-1.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The fall remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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