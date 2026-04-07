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Staff member of Massachusetts Firefighting Academy seriously hurt after fall

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Staff member of Massachusetts Firefighting Academy seriously hurt after fall Staff member of Massachusetts Firefighting Academy seriously hurt after fall
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

STOW, Mass. — A staff member at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a fall at the academy’s Burn Building on its campus in Stow.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. as the staff member was preparing for the upcoming recruit training.

Academy personnel—many of whom are trained EMTs and paramedics—immediately rendered medical aid and called 9-1-1.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The fall remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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