Staff member hospitalized, Dorchester school evacuated due to ‘boiler malfunction’

DORCHESTER, Mass — A staffer at a school in Dorchester was hospitalized and the building had to briefly empty Wednesday morning due to a malfunctioning boiler.

Students and staff at the UP Academy in Dorchester were ushered out of the building after the broken boiler started to give off an odor, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said.

One of the school’s staff members was taken to a local hospital for treatment and EMS evaluated a “number” of students, the BPS spokesperson said.

Students and staff were able to reenter the school after 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

