Stabbing under investigation in Cambridge

By Boston 25 News Staff
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person is hurt after a stabbing in Cambridge.

According to state police, on Monday night around 11 p.m., troopers received reports of a stabbing on Memorial Drive at JFK Street in Cambridge.

The victim got the attention of an ambulance in the area, which transported him to a Boston hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

