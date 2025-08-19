Stabbing under investigation in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person is hurt after a stabbing in Cambridge.

According to state police, on Monday night around 11 p.m., troopers received reports of a stabbing on Memorial Drive at JFK Street in Cambridge.

The victim got the attention of an ambulance in the area, which transported him to a Boston hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

