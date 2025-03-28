St. Patrick’s Day auction held to benefit local students with disabilities

QUINCY, Mass. — An auction was held Monday in Quincy to support students with intellectual disabilities.

Cardinal Cushing Centers and South Shore Bank hosted a St Patrick’s Day Dinner and auction at Quincy’s Granite Links Golf Club to help fund an annual “Trip of a Lifetime” to Walt Disney World for Cushing’s graduating classes.

Cardinal Cushing Centers provides education and support facilities for developmentally and intellectually challenged adults and children.

The Disney World trip has been a longstanding tradition for graduates to celebrate their accomplishments

“These students have reached a very important milestone in their lives, graduation, and are so deserving of this trip,” said Michelle Markowitz, Cushing President & CEO.

The Granite Links event featured drinks, dinner, a silent auction, and a live auction which included a 6-day Zulu Nyala African photo safari. The Cushing Chorus also performed.

Markowitz praised their partnership with South Shore Bank for supporting the event.

“Every March, South Shore Bank looks forward to partnering with Cardinal Cushing Centers to enable the graduating classes to head to their dream vacation, Walt Disney World,” said James Dunphy, CEO & President of South Shore Bank. “Guests enjoy a fabulous evening, learn more about the great work being done at Cushing, and support this courageous group of students.”

Anyone interested in supporting Cardinal Cushing Centers can visit www.cushingstpats.org or contact Pam Eddy at peddy@cushingcenters.org.

