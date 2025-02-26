St. Mary’s Parish in Franklin to reopen worshipping space months after devastating fire

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Months after a devastating fire forced parishioners to vacate St. Mary’s Parish in Franklin last October, churchgoers will finally be welcomed back into their primary worshipping space.

Boston Archbishop Richard Henning will hold a Mass celebrating the reopening and consecrating of the church on Saturday, March 1 at 4:00 p.m., the parish posted on Facebook. A reception will then be held in the Sacred Heart Hall.

The parish had been holding its services in the chapel area.

“Please keep praying for our parish and our restoration project as some tasks remain to be completed. But, nothing will prevent us from using our church again,” the parish wrote on Facebook. “We thank you for your patience with this project. Your prayers and patience contributed to this success.”

Investigators said someone intentionally started a fire on the second floor of the church in October.

A priest was credited for stopping the spread by closing the door, but still the smoke damage forced the church to close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group