Spooky season is here! Everything you need to know if you’re headed to Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Spooky season is on the horizon, and if you’re headed to Salem this year, well, it’s time to prep in advance.

“We’re really looking forward to the fall, it’s so much fun. It’s fun to see people coming into Salem.”

Director of Education over at the Salem Witch Museum, Rachel Christ-Doane, says this is already a busy season—even busier than they anticipated. The museum has hired extra staff and made adjustments for large groups for tours.

“It’s really wonderful for us during this time of year because we meet people from all over the country, all over the world, people who wouldn’t necessarily identify as traditional museum goers come here. Visitors of all ages,” said Christ-Doane.

If you want to ditch the car, the commuter rail from North Station to Salem is your best bet, or you can even hop on the Salem Ferry. Either way, visitors say it’s the place to be!

The Haunted Happenings Parade is happening next week on October 2, so you still have time to dust off your brooms and get ready!

