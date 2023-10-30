‘Special visitor’: Massive moose strolls through drop-off line at Massachusetts elementary school

RUTLAND, Mass. — Students at one Massachusetts elementary school got quite a surprise when a massive moose decided to take a stroll through the drop-off line on Monday morning.

The moose was spotted outside the Naquag Elementary School in Rutland, according to the town’s police department.

In a Facebook post, Rutland police wrote,” Special visitor in the Naquag Elementary School drop-off line this morning!”

Special visitor in the Naquag Elementary School drop-off line this morning! **Moose has since left the area** From... Posted by Rutland MA Police Department on Monday, October 30, 2023

The moose left the drop-off area shortly after it was photographed.

Police also reminded the public to never approach or try to pursue a moose.

“Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders. Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas.”

Because of their large size and strength, adult moose have few natural predators and may exhibit bold behavior toward people, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife noted.

