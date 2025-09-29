Southborough man accused of performing lewd act on side of the road

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A Southborough man is facing criminal charges after police say he performed a lewd act on the side of the road.

According to police, on Saturday, September. 27, around 5:51 p.m., Southborough Police responded to multiple calls reporting that a naked man was standing on the side of Parkerville Road.

An officer responding to the scene located the unclothed man, who was visible to passing vehicles. He was identified as a 40-year-old man from Southborough.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man had allegedly ingested a mixture of narcotics and was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The investigation also said that several vehicles had driven past the man, including some that had children.

The Southborough Fire Department responded and evaluated the man, then transported him to a local hospital.

The man will be summoned on open and gross lewdness, indecent exposure and disturbing the peace.

He will appear in Westborough District Court for arraignment at a later date.

Because the court has not yet issued a criminal complaint, the suspect’s identity cannot be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

