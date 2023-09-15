South Shore preparing for impact from Hurricane Lee

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Communities along the South Shore are preparing for the possibility of high wind and strong surf from Hurricane Lee.

Lee’s arrival could be the first real test of Marshfield’s new seawall in Brant Rock.

It was rebuilt after a three consecutive nor’easters in 2018, and construction just wrapped up last year.

Town officials hope it will help contain raging waves from flooding area roads and homes in the future.

Neighbors say they’ve experienced many wild storms before, and they certainly aren’t panicking this time around.

“I’m actually looking forward to it just because basically I don’t think it’s life threatening,” said Marshfield resident Brigette Tracy. “We’ve had worse storms down here!”

Local officials are concerned that the storm will arrive a few days after Thursday’s new moon.

That means higher-than-usual tides.

