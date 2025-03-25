South Shore nonprofit helps people struggling with vision loss stay connected to their communities

Boston 25 News is proud to support the Talking Information Center, a Marshfield based nonprofit organization ensuring people with vision loss stay connected to the communities that they live and work in.

On Tuesday, anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spoke at the Collective Impact Luncheon for advocates, donors, and state lawmakers.

Every week, 200 volunteers read newspapers, magazines, announcements, and other printed materials to listeners. Those readings are recorded and shared through radio, online, and a variety of other avenues.

The Talking Information Center has a big reach with more than 25,000 listeners yearly.

If you want more information about these services and how to listen or how to volunteer as a reader, visit the Talking Information Center’s website — ticnetwork.org.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group