South Shore man told girlfriend ‘I am going to kill you’ before trying to strangle her, police say

DUXBURY, Mass. — A man allegedly told his girlfriend “I am going to kill you” before attacking her in the hallway of an apartment building on the South Shore on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of man strangling a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex on Mile Brook Road in Duxbury around 9:30 p.m. identified 31-year-old Brendon Wangnoon as the suspected attacker, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Police say Wangnoon had previously been removed from his girlfriend’s apartment but tried to get back in, causing a disturbance that quickly escalated.

“Wangnoon became argumentative and physically assaulted the female victim by grabbing her by the neck, strangling her in the hallway outside the apartment, and stating to her ‘I am going to kill you,’” police said in a statement.

Witnesses intervened and were able to separate Wangnoon from the victim, allowing her to escape to safety, police noted.

Wangnoon was arrested on charges of assault to murder, strangulation or suffocation, and breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll be called to court.

