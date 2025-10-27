South Shore man dead after motorcycle crashes into home in Massachusetts town

ACUSHNET, Mass. — A South Shore man died over the weekend after the motorcycle he was riding went off the road and struck a home, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in front of 44 Main Street in Acushnet just after 10 p.m. on Saturday found a wrecked 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle resting against a home, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Michah Nason, of Plymouth, was found “a distance” from his bike with life-threatening injuries, the DA’s office said.

Nason was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Investigators noted that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Acushnet police are working to determine what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group