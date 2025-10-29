South Shore man arrested in brutal attack outside Boston’s Fenway Park to face a judge

BOSTON — A South Shore man is expected to face a judge on Wednesday in connection with a violent attack outside Boston’s Fenway Park that left another man with life-altering injuries.

Brandon Wilson, 27, was arrested by the Boston Police Department’s fugitive unit on Tuesday morning, exactly one month after the attack occurred on September 28. He is charged with aggravated assault and is slated to appear in Roxbury District Court.

The victim, Jack Farrell, was found lying in a crosswalk on Lansdowne Street near Loretta’s Last Call following a Red Sox game.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking away from the scene.

Farrell’s mother, Mona Saltalamacchia, told Boston 25 News that her son had been hospitalized in the ICU for over a week after the assault.

He suffered a brain bleed, had part of his skull removed, and sustained facial fractures.

Farrell was ultimately transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital after undergoing emergency treatment.

Saltalamacchia spoke out earlier this month before Wilson’s arrest, expressing frustration over the suspect’s actions.

“He casually walks away as if he did nothing,” she said. “I would have more respect for a person if they had stopped and stayed there. You don’t leave a person lying there like that.”

Police have not disclosed what led investigators to Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

