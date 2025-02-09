South Portland police bust two Massachusetts men for drug trafficking

South Portland, M.E. — On Saturday, February 8, a South Portland police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle did not comply when the officer put on his emergency lights, driving through multiple neighborhoods before finally stopping at the end of Osprey Circle.

Once stopped, the vehicle attempted to reverse towards the officer’s cruiser and drive away. While doing so, the car struck the front bumper of the officer’s cruiser, incapacitating the car.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were demanded out of the car at gunpoint.

During an on-scene investigation, officers learned that the two individuals were from Massachusetts. The driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and a copious amount of drugs were found inside the car, disguised as candy. Officers also found a knife, drug equipment, cash, and a multitude of cellphones.

The two individuals, Hamza A. Mahamud (the driver), 21, from Roxbury, MA and Gerald A. Daughtry, 33, of Roslindale, MA, were arrested.

Mahamud was charged with:

Reckless Conduct With a Dangerous Weapon;

Aggravated Criminal Mischief;

Unlawful Trafficking in Cocaine;

Unlawful Trafficking in Marijuana;

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine;

Aggravated Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl Powder;

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine Base;

Operating Without a License;

Failure to Stop;

Driving to Endanger.

Daughtry was charged with:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon;

Unlawful Trafficking in Cocaine;

Unlawful Trafficking in Marijuana;

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine;

Aggravated Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl Powder;

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine Base.

Both individuals were brought to Cumberland County Jail and are each being held on a $30,000 cash bail.

