Somerville police looking to identify person of interest in connection with Thurston St fire

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police in Somerville are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with the massive fire that scorched multiple homes, causing one house to collapse and extensive damage to at least two neighboring structures last week.

Police are asking residents near Thurston Street to check their security cameras between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. from last Wednesday for any footage of someone walking throughIO the neighborhood.

The three-alarm fire began around midnight Wednesday and raged into the early hours of Thursday.

The vacant home under construction where the fire originated collapsed, and the houses on either side suffered heavy damage.

Three alarm fire in Somerville on Thurston Street. The fire chief said the home where the fire started collapsed. That home was under renovation and vacant. The fire also caused extensive damage to the homes on either side. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xmRl0VI16B — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 21, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

