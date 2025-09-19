Somerville police investigating after report of juvenile approached, touched by unknown man

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is currently investigating after reports of an unknown man approaching a juvenile and touching them.

According to the reports, the victim was approached by a man near North Street and Powder House Boulevard. Allegedly, the man touched the victim’s arm and attempted to kiss the child on the cheek.

The man is described as a thin white male, around six feet tall, and between twenty to thirty years old. He was described as having black, curly hair and a beard.

When the incident occurred, he was wearing a gray vest over a white t-shirt and shorts.

Somerville police are asking parents and residents to remind children of the importance of avoiding interactions between strangers and unknown adults.

While police are investigating, they ask that anyone information about the suspect report to the Somerville Police Department at 617.625.1600 ext 7230

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group