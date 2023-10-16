Somerville police announce sudden passing of K-9 Lobo

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department has announced the passing of K-9 Lobo.

Lobo entered into police service with his handler Officer Timothy Sullivan on December 24, 2015.

Upon entering into service, he was trained to track and locate missing persons, search for suspects, and locate evidence.

Lobo was also trained to detect bombs, bomb-making materials, and firearms.

According to Somerville police, Lobo served the residents of Somerville for nearly 8 years until his sudden passing on October 15.

“Lobo will be missed and we ask that you keep him and the Sullivan Family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the department said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

