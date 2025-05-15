Several fire incidents have been reported in Mass. as social media challenge spreads, officials say

STOW, Mass. — Social media challenge involving laptop fires sparks warnings after incidents reported in Mass.

A social media challenge involving laptop fires has sparked concern among fire officials, with more than a dozen incidents reported across Massachusetts this month, officials said.

Fire officials are now urging parents and teachers to warn children about the serious dangers of tampering with the devices.

Fourteen incidents and attempts have been reported in Massachusetts, but several more incidents have likely gone unreported, state Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’ve received more than a dozen reports from Massachusetts fire departments of young people engaging in this behavior in less than a week,” said Davine.

Since around May 6, incidents have been reported in Barnstable, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcester counties.

So far, only one minor injury has been reported, Davine said. Heavy smoke and device damage have been reported in other cases.

Most of the reported incidents were interrupted by teachers who spotted the abuse of school-issued laptops, Davine said.

Davine said the trend, which appears to have started on TikTok, promotes inserting a paper clip, pencil lead, or other conductive object into a laptop computer’s charging port or other port.

Laptop dangers A person typing on a laptop. (Photo: @IvanRadic via Flickr Creative Commons)

This can cause a short circuit that increases the device’s temperature or causes smoke, sparks, or a fire – any of which could injure a young user, he said.

“There are probably many more that responsible adults haven’t heard of or officially reported,” Davine said. “No matter how smart your kids or students might be, please impress upon them that the only thing you should place in a computer port is the appropriate cord.”

Davine said he has circulated a notice about the nationwide trend to local fire chiefs.

Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, called the challenge “dangerous” as laptops are typically powered by lithium-ion batteries.

“Today’s electronic devices pack a lot of power into small containers, and tampering with them is dangerous,” Kelleher said. “Almost all modern laptops are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which can erupt in sparks and flames when damaged or abused. An event like that will injure anyone close by. The fire can easily spread to clothing, bedding, upholstery, and furniture.”

Fire officials said unfortunately, social media trends involving risky fire-related behavior are not new.

In 2020, numerous electrical fires and damage were reported after another challenge promoted dropping a coin onto the prongs of a power plug partially inserted into a wall outlet, Davine said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

