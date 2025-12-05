Soccer fans eager to see how World Cup draw plays out

BOSTON — Soccer fans from across the world will get the answer to the question they’ve been asking for months on Friday – who’s playing who in the World Cup?

Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., brings fans one step closer to when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, with seven matches scheduled from June to July.

Each country’s path to the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy will finally be revealed.

The 48-team field is the largest in the competition’s history.

It will be split into 12 groups of four that will start with the selections of green, red, and blue balls for the host nations of Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

“We’re looking out for whatever bracket the US men’s team is going to be in,” said soccer fan Sophia Barker. “I’m hoping a good one to give them some challenge and hopefully place them in a spot to advance.”

Caffe Dello Sport in Boston’s North End is among the local spots where people will be gathering to watch Friday’s draw.

“You pray you have some competition but not a ton so you can still get far but feel good about how far you’ve gotten,” said soccer fan Sara Butera.

This is the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries.,

