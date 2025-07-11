Soccer dad gets jail time after admitting he secretly videotaped teen girls in Mass. town

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A Winchester man has admitted that he videotaped unsuspecting 15-year-old girls getting undressed and then showering at a local house, the district attorney said Friday.

James Fantini, 56, pleaded guilty in Woburn District Court to three counts of photographing an unsuspecting person, and of unlawful wiretap on Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connel said in a joint statement.

Fantini was sentenced to 2½ years in prison followed by 3 years probation on conditions that he wear a GPS monitor, stay out of Winchester, and have no contact with the witnesses or anyone under the age of 18.

Justice Jane Prince handed down his sentence.

In August 2024, detectives in Huntington Beach, California alerted Winchester Police and Ryan’s office to videos uncovered on Fantini’s phone.

The videos showed three victims, Ryan said. Police believed that they had been filmed at a house, possibly in Winchester.

Months earlier, in June 2024, Fantini had visited California while chaperoning a soccer tournament, Ryan said.

During that visit, Fantini allegedly tried to film two 15-year-old girls undressing in a hotel bathroom by hiding his cell phone under a baseball hat, prosecutors said.

The victims immediately contacted police, who searched Fantini’s cell phone.

During that search, investigators found additional videos depicting the victims in the Massachusetts. The victims knew Fantini “as a parent in the community,” Ryan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group