Snow on tap for parts of New England this weekend. Here’s what to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — The calendar may have officially flipped from winter to spring but snow is on tap for parts of Massachusetts and northern New England this weekend.

Rain showers will pass through the region on Wednesday. Still, Saturday will present bigger weather concerns when a storm rolls through, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Early, “low-impact” snow is on tap for Massachusetts come Saturday because the storm will flip over to rain as the day progresses.

“First stop is 5 a.m. Saturday morning. We’ve got some mixed precipitation and snow, especially north and west of Boston,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “A transition to rain happens, with times of heavy rain in the afternoon and the evening hours.”

Boston, up to the North Shore, back through Worcester, and south there will be “little to no accumulation” possible, meaning “there might briefly be a little snow in those areas but we should make a quick flip over to rain,” Spear said.

North of Worcester, the chances go up for a “few inches” of snow before a changeover to rain. Spear said Saturday morning could be a “little snowy and slushy” in this area.

A widespread 1.5 to 2 inches of rain will follow the snow in Massachusetts, washing the flakes away.

There is the potential for “heavy snow” in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to pull out of Massachusetts by Sunday morning.

