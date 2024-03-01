Smoke consumes Chelsea neighborhood as firefighters battle blaze

CHELSEA, Mass. — Smoke could be seen from miles away Friday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze in a closely set triple-decker neighborhood in Chelsea.

The fire broke out at a triple-decker home at 50 Maverick Street shortly before noon and thick smoke billowed from a cluster of buildings as crews doused the flames with water.

In a post on X, Chelsea police wrote, “Avoid the area at this time. Heavy presence of apparatuses on scene.”

Video showed firefighters from multiple area communities battling the fire from the ground and on ladder trucks. The sides of nearby buildings were also melted away.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home or trapped in the burning building.

There was no word on injuries.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

