Small Mass. home with tiny plot of land listed for shockingly high price

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A small Massachusetts home that sits on a tiny plot has been listed for a shockingly high price.

A 922-square-foot home on 0.11 acres of land at 15 Stickney Avenue in Somerville is going for $1,249,900, according to Stephen Bremis Realty Group.

It has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a half bathroom, and basement space.

So why the hefty price tag? Bremis Realty says the home boasts development potential of up to three units and it sits just one block away from the bustling Gilman Square Green Line stop.

“Seller will wait for buyer to obtain necessary building approvals prior to closing,” the listing stated. “Up to three united allowed...or two large units...or build a new construction single family.”

The property is also located steps away from Somerville High School and Somerville Public Library.

