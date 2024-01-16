Slick roads for morning commute with snow expected to change to freezing rain in parts of Mass.

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The snow started to cover parts of southeastern Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, creating slick and messy roads for the commute to work and school.

Towns and cities south of Boston are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow.

❄️ A snowy start to your Tuesday morning. I’m live in Bridgewater sharing the conditions here. Join us on @boston25 right now! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/M1yqXy7iSH — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 16, 2024

Roads are a concern throughout the day, as a change from snow to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.

More icing and slick conditions are possible once the changeover happens.

On Route 24 North heading to Boston, salt trucks were busy working to keep the pavement clear.

Plows and salt trucks are out in Bridgewater this morning making sure roads are clear of the snow that’s coming down. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wevkdgAao4 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 16, 2024

MassDOT said it had 1,311 pieces of equipment deployed to clear ice and snow as wet, snow and slush-covered roads slowed drivers.

MassDOT has 1311 pieces equipment deployed in ice & snow ops. Roadways are wet, slush covered and/or snow covered. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 16, 2024

