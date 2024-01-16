Local

Slick roads for morning commute with snow expected to change to freezing rain in parts of Mass.

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The snow started to cover parts of southeastern Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, creating slick and messy roads for the commute to work and school.

Winter weather advisory: Up to 6 inches of snow expected in parts of Massachusetts

Towns and cities south of Boston are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow.

Roads are a concern throughout the day, as a change from snow to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.

More icing and slick conditions are possible once the changeover happens.

On Route 24 North heading to Boston, salt trucks were busy working to keep the pavement clear.

MassDOT said it had 1,311 pieces of equipment deployed to clear ice and snow as wet, snow and slush-covered roads slowed drivers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read