Slain security officer among governor’s award recipients after shooting at New Hampshire Hospital

CONCORD, N.H. — A slain security officer, a state police trooper, and a communications specialist have been honored with the Governor’s Law Enforcement Award after a fatal shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in November.

New Hampshire Department of Safety Security Officer Bradley Haas, 63, was killed when gunman John Madore, 33, opened fire in the front lobby of New Hampshire Hospital in Concord on Nov. 17, 2023, authorities said. Madore was then fatally shot by a state trooper a short time later.

Gov. Chris Sununu recently presented the Governor’s Law Enforcement Award to Trooper Nathan Sleight and Communications Specialist Angelique Carter for their “heroic actions” at the New Hampshire Hospital on that day, state police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Haas received the award posthumously, and Sununu presented the award to his son.

A former Franklin police chief, Haas was shot when Madore, a former patient, entered the psychiatric hospital on Clinton Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2023, authorities said.

First responders performed CPR on Haas before taking him by ambulance to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sleight, a state trooper with 11 years of law enforcement experience, responded to the scene of the fatal hospital shooting and fired at Madore, killing him, authorities said.

Sleight’s actions that day were legally justified under New Hampshire law “and very likely prevented further injuries or loss of life,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement in November.

Carter, a police communications specialist who was working that day, also “received this award for her heroic actions,” state police said.

All staff, patients, and other people inside the hospital were evacuated from the building, officials said at the time.

The deadly hospital shooting rocked the neighborhood and local residents.

“It was very chaotic, like the sirens and we saw multiple ambulances and fire trucks and cops standing in the road with guns blocking off streets at one point,” Jessica Bedard told Boston 25 News at the time. “It’s scary because you don’t know what’s going on – obviously something was going on to cause the response that it did – and you just want to make sure your kids are safe.”

After the fatal shooting, hundreds of people gathered on a soccer field near the hospital where Haas was shot to death to pay tribute to the slain officer.

Haas was a former police chief of the Franklin Police Department, where he worked for 28 years. He also served in the U.S. Army for three years as a military police officer.

The Franklin Police Department later honored Haas’ memory by flying their flags at half staff and wearing mourning bands on their badges.

