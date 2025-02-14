Silver Alert: NH State Police searching for 65-year-old man not seen for weeks

New Hampshire State Police have activated a Silver Alert as they look for a 65-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for weeks.

Glenn Chrzan was last seen at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, walking out of the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

Chrzan is described as 5′9″ tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to state police.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and black slippers.

“According to his family, Chrzan suffers from multiple health issues and has trouble walking,” state police shared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

