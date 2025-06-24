Silver alert issued for missing man in Chesterfield, NH

A silver alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man last seen in Chesterfield, New Hampshire on Monday.

New Hampshire State Police say Robert Clay was last seen at his home on Glebe Road in Chesterfield.

Police say he left his house on foot around 8:00 p.m. Monday night but do not know what direction he went.

Clay was last known to be wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, and glasses. It is unknown if he had a shirt on.

State police also say Clay could be wearing a watch that has his contact information on it, as he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees Clay or has information about his whereabouts should notify the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4376.

